Chamisa Pulls Thousands In Kwekwe

Spread the love

By- CCC president Nelson Chamisa has pulled thousands in Kwekwe.

Chamisa addressed a rally in Kwekwe on Sunday after his successful Binga rally.

In Kwekwe, Chamisa said they would defeat Zanu PF in next year’s elections despite the ruling party’s violent behaviour.

Posted CCC:

Unsurprisingly, the architects of violence, an expression of lack of political appeal, deployed a plethora of shenanigans, to intimidate citizens from attending the rally. Citizens defied & expressed the same bravery which saw CCC defeating ZanuPF in the past by-elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...