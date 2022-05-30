Mane To Leave Liverpool ?

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has decided to leave the club in this summer transfer window.

According to international transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Senegal international wants a new challenge and Bayern Munich are keen to sign him.

The winger’s current deal is scheduled to expire in mid-2023, meaning the Reds will need to take an offer or lose him for free next year.

Mane, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton on a €41m transfer. He went on to become a key squad member of Jurgen Klopp’s era.

The forward won all trophies with the club including the Champions League, the EPL, EFL Cup, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He caps his Liverpool spell with two domestic silverware plus runners-up medals in the EPL and Champions League.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

