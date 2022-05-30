Monica Mutsvangwa Bullies, Blocks Rivals

Spread the love

By- Female Zanu PF candidates eyeing the party’s top women’s league posts are allegedly scared to challenge Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa due to her alleged close links to President. Emerson Mnangagwa

Senator Mutsvangwa is the current women’s league secretary for administration.

The ruling party’s women’s league will hold its elective conference from June 23 to 26.

Each province is required to submit four candidates ahead of the national women’s league conference scheduled for next month.

Women in the party angling for top posts in Manicaland province are said to have withdrawn from the race at the last minute, resulting in Mutsvangwa being uncontested for the top post.

NewsDay reports:

Candidates chickened out from contesting Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa because she is very powerful and is close to Mnangagwa. They felt that contesting against her will be viewed as confronting number one (Mnangagwa).

Another source said Oppah Muchinguri had fielded candidates to contest against Mutsvangwa as they have ambitions to participate in the elections.

Muchinguri had reportedly fielded Pamela Razembe and Lucia Chitura who both failed to make it to the top four.

In Manicaland province, Alice Mutindori, who was the national women’s league political commissar, also failed to make it to the top four.

Other candidates, who made it included Ivy Mhlanga, Theresa Nyapokoto and Kerenia Chimuso.

In Harare province, Betty Kaseke reportedly clinched the number one slot, followed by former Women Affairs minister Nyasha Chikwinya.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...