Mwonzora Authenticates Corruption Ridden Pomona Project

By- The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T councillor and acting Harare Mayor Stewart Mutizwa has authenticated the condemned Pomona dumpsite project.

Mutizwa was part of a Zanu PF government delegation led by the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, who toured the Pomona dumpsite on Monday.

“The way this deal is structured will see the council paying its equity of US$22 000 a year, but the energy deal will benefit government and the city on a profit-based arrangement,” Mutizwa told reporters at the site he said.

The dump deal will prejudice the capital city and residents of millions of dollars.

