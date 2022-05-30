Woman Brings Lover Home 3 Months After Hubby’s Death

Spread the love

A 43-year-old man from Bulawayo has threatened to evict his mother from the family home after she allegedly invited her alleged boyfriend to stay at the family house, three months after the death of his father.

Edrian Chiweshe was reportedly angered by what her mother, Chiedza Chiweshe, did and he wants her to move out of the family house in Montrose suburb.

Chiedza has since approached the Bulawayo Civil Court and sought a protection order against her son.

In her application, she demanded that Edrian should stop harassing her and interfering with her personal life. She said:

I am the applicant in this matter and the respondent is my son. We stay at the same place.

I am applying for a protection order against him. He is disturbing my peace.

Whenever he is drunk, he verbally abuses me and threatens me saying I should move out of the house because it belongs to his late father.

He shouts at me saying I once stayed with a boyfriend at the house which he does not like.

May the honourable court grant me a protection order so that my son stops verbally, and emotionally abusing me and threatening me and also not interfere with my personal life since I am his mother.

She said her son wanted her to go and stay with her sister in Mutare.

In response, Edrian accused his mother of insincerity. He said:

I am opposed to her accusations that I shout at her when I am drunk.

She is the one who provokes me and starts shouting at me.

When my father passed away within three months, she had another man whom she started staying with at the house and this is a period in which she was supposed to be mourning.

He, however, admitted that he shouts at his mother at times, but that happens when she starts shouting at him.

His mother refuted Edrian’s claims and said he should be ashamed that she was buying him food, a whole 43-year-old man.

She added:

I don’t dispute that I had a boyfriend but it’s not true that I started dating him soon after the death of his father and again it’s not true that I was staying with him at the house since he had his own house.

In her ruling, magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu ordered Edrian not to verbally and emotionally abuse his mother or threaten her in any way.

-B-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...