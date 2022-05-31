Benzema Deserves Ballon d’Or- Messi

Argentine ace Lionel Messi believes Karim Benzema fully deserves the 2021/22 Ballon d’Or, after his remarkable season with Real Madrid.

Benzema scored top scored in both La Liga and the Champions League with 27 and 15 goals respectively, and Los Blancos won both competitions.

He scored hattricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Messi, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, says Benzema deserves the prestigious accolade.

“There are no doubts, it’s very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League,” Messi said on Argentine television.

“He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year.,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

