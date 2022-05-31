Bring Back Moreblessing, Cecilia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe Challenge Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless CCC youth commanders Cecilia Chimbiri and Joana Mamombe have challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to release change champion Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement on Monday morning, Chimbiri accused Mr Mnangagwa’s agents of abducting Moreblessing.

“The standing of our country & fellow citizens continues to be undermined by the Mnangagwa’s regime .

It’s time to Act & end the barbaric behaviour by Zanu Pf , This country shall shape up it has to , let’s remove the criminals together we can,” Chimbiri said.

Joana Mamombe also demanded the immediate release of the missing change champion.

“It’s Day 6 now!!!!! we are MISSING one of our own. No one must lose their life on account of politics.

Let’s ALL call for the urgent release of Mobby!

Our CCC activist in Chitungwiza, Moreblessing Ali was abducted on the 24th of May. We continue to call upon PoliceZimbabwe to urgently bring to book the perpetrators and to start an urgent search for Moreblessing.

NoToPoliticalViolence

BringBackMoreblessingAli.”

