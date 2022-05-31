CCC Exerts Pressure On ZRP To Act On Moreblessing Ali Abduction

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition for Change has accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police of failing to take a firm position on the abduction of Moreblessing Ali.

The ZRP has released a statement literally defending Zanu PF bosses implicated in the abduction of Moreblessing.

In a statement, CCC called for the immediate release of Moreblessing.

WE CONDEMN THE ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCE OF MOREBLESSING ALI

Ms Moreblessing Ali (47 years of age) is a strong member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change who is a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North. She is the mother of two children and has been involved in various community-building activities.

On the night of the 24th of May 2022, it is reported by an eyewitness who knows Moreblessing Ali well that she was seized and forcibly shoved into a motor vehicle by Pius Jambo who is a member of Zanu PF. It is alleged that he is the half-brother of Simba Chisango, who is a Zanu PF leader in the Nyatsime area. They are both known for using violence and terror in the community.

Moreblessing Ali’s family was informed of the enforced disappearance on the 25th of May 2022 whereupon an official police report was made at Makoni Police Station by the CCC. The team that had been deployed to handle the police report and assist with investigations on behalf of the movement was subsequently referred to DisPol Mashonaland East where a further report was made under reference number 5048384.

On Saturday, the 28th of May 2022, a team of hundreds of citizens led by CCC MPs, councillors and community leaders conducted a search party for Moreblessing Ali throughout the Nyatsime area. Regrettably, the search was not successful. Continued contact with the Police has revealed that the chief suspect, Pius Jambo, is also on the run for other criminal offences. According to information in the possession of the CCC investigation team, Jambo is allegedly facing charges of murder and fraud. Today, further investigations have revealed that chief suspect, Jambo, is in hiding in Hurungwe.

A team has been dispatched to conduct a further search for him there while the investigation into the whereabouts of Moreblessing Ali continue.

We condemn the continued disregard of the rule of law by Zanu PF, the flagrant use of violence, the abuse of fundamental human rights and the escalation of political violence against our members.

Zanu PF has a long record of using enforced disappearances as a tool to spread terror with society. The insecurity and fear generated by these despicable acts is not limited to close relatives but also affects communities beyond that which is directly affected. The examples of Rai Dzamara, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, to mention a few, prove this beyond any doubt. Enforced disappearances have no place in a constitutional democracy.

We call for the Zimbabwe Republic Police to honour their constitutional mandate set out in section 219 of the Constitution to protect and secure the lives of all Zimbabweans and investigate this matter in a non-partisan manner. We call upon any person who has knowledge about the whereabouts of Moreblessing Ali to get in touch with Hon Godfrey Sithole (CCC) on 0774558997 or any leader of the CCC to ensure that Moreblessing Ali is found and returned safely to her family.

Fadzayi Mahere National Spokesperson

