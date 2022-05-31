Evicted Pastor Pitches Tent At Church

By- An AFM pastor has been evicted and pitched a tent at the church.

Reverend Alexio Gomani of the Cossam Chiangwa Apostolic Faith Mission ofZimbabwe (AFM) pitched a tent attached to Nyaure Apostolic Faith in Zimbabwe Assembly.

Gomani is protesting the Supreme Court ruling granted last year, in favour of the Amon Madawo-led reformist faction of the AFM church.

A villager from Shumba Village who spoke to H-Metro said they expect men of the cloth to be exemplary. He said:

We are not happy with what Reverend Gomani is trying to teach our community.

He was evicted, according to law, but he went on to erect a tent attached to the church building, from where he was ordered to vacate sometime last year.

Conducting church services at the premises, where other people will be inside for another service, is wrong.

Whatever he will be teaching, or sharing in the name of God, is discord to us.

We are appealing to Reverend Chiangwa to address or guide Rev Gomani accordingly.

As a community, we expect church members to fight crime, and preach peace and true leadership for community development.

Meanwhile, another Chiyangwa-linked pastor, Reverend Albert Chabvuta was recently ordered by the High Court to vacate the Tynwald AFM Assembly premises.

Chabvuta allegedly clashed with the assembly caretaker following the ruling. The matter is pending at Harare Magistrates’ Court.

