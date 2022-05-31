Hero Status For Another Mugabe Coup Junta

Spread the love

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on the late Major General Godfrey Chanakira following further consultations.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said Major General Chanakira was declared a national hero after further consultation and has since been granted a State-assisted funeral.

Burial arrangements for Chanakira will be announced in due course.

Dr Sibanda added that President Mnangagwa also conferred provincial hero status to Christopher Kuruneri, while Chief Denis Ndlovu Nhlamba of Garanyemba area in Gwanda was granted a State-assisted funeral.

Kuruneri, a former Finance Minister and Zanu PF legislator for Mount Darwin East, died in South Africa at the weekend, while Chief Nhlamba passed on at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Saturday.

President Mnangagwa also conferred provincial hero status to Francis Komboni Gondo and Charles Savanhu.

Meanwhile, Vice President General Dr Constantino Chiwenga will represent President Mnangagwa at the funeral of the late Chief Nhlamba.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...