Mnangagwa Moved By Mohadi Replacement Push

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has responded to calls by the Parliament pushing him to replace the fired former Vice President, Kembo Mohadi.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has said such Members of Parliament were “ignorant”.

Charamba told NewsDay that Mnangagwa would make the appointment in his own time. Said Charamba:

It is a prerogative of the President to decide when to appoint a minister or a Vice-President.

Do you think you can force us to do something we don’t want to do? At what point does Parliament make decisions for the Executive?

How does the Legislature force the hand of the Executive? On what basis?

Parliament is out of order; they have no reason compelling appointments which are a prerogative of the President.

It is not their duty and they must keep off and know their terms. It’s straightforward, they are ignorant.

Last month, Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele (MDC Alliance) raised a matter of privilege in the National Assembly, requesting to know when a second Vice President would be appointed in the spirit of the 1987 Unity Accord.

The Unity Accord created two Vice President posts one from the former PF ZAPU party which was led by the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo and the other from ZANU PF.

Former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Temba Mliswa, who is Norton MP (Independent) has also called for the appointment of a second VP, saying the people of Matabeleland were being deprived of representation.

The post has been vacant since February last year when Kembo Mohadi resigned amid revelations that he was involved in a love affair with a married female staffer in his office.

