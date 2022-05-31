Police ‘Delete’ Evidence ZANU PF Chair Is Kidnapper’s Own Brother

The Zim police was yesterday criticised for failing to disclose that the alleged kidnapper of the missing CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, is the brother to the co accused Simba Chisango.

Chisango is a ZANU PF Chairperson in the Nyatsime area.

Police also claimed the victim is an ex girlfriend of the abductor’s, allegations denied by the family. The kidnapper is the age of Moreblessing Ali’s first born son.

The ZRP published the below report which was criticised far and wide and labeled a document released in order to cover up crime. Below is the statement-

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of various allegations and insinuations on the disappearance of Moreblessing All on 24th May 2022 at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, Nyatsime in Beatrice.

Initial police investigations have revealed that on 24th May 2022, at 2030 hours, Moreblessing All and her friend Kirina Mayironi went to drink beer at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre. Moreblessing All was also in the company of her dog. At around 2100 hours, the two women were approached by Moreblessing Ali’s former boyfriend Pius Jamba who openly told Moreblessing All that her dog was irritating him. Moreblessing All ignored Pius Jamba who went on to pull a pair of catapult from his trousers’ pocket and tried to strike the dog but missed and struck Kirina Mayironi.

Kirina Mayironi ran into the club to seek refuge. Pius Jamba then had a scuffle with Moreblessing All and dragged her into darkness . The two disappeared. All this was clearly observed by Kirina Mayironi who later went home in company of Washington Mutsviri.

On 25th May 2022, Kirina Mayironi made a report of assault against Pius Jamba and another concerning the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali and her ex-boyfriend Pius Jamba.

Police investigations have also established that Pius Jamba is not a member of any political party as alleged by some social media activists and politicians. Currently there is no evidence to show that Simba Chisango is also linked to the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali or the scuffle which occurred at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

Police inquiries have also shown that Pius Jamba was accusing Moreblessing Ali of dumping him after he had spent a lot of money on her during their love affair.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public and political activists to allow the current investigations to proceed smoothly without trying to take advantage of the differences between Moreblessing Ali and Pius Jamba to settle political scores or gain mileage.

The Police is working flat out to locate Moreblessing Ali and Pius Jamba. :A6ilscgk,

Ali, (NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

