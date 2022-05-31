Teacher Nabbed Over Copper Cables Theft

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A teacher in Zaka District, Masvingo Province, is one of the four suspected members of a syndicate remanded in prison last week over copper cables theft.

Olivia Muchekeza, a teacher at Gumbu Primary School in Zaka, and her alleged accomplices were arrested on allegations of stealing 30.5kgs of four core armoured cables and 26.5kgs of copper rewinds.

Muchekeza’s lawyer Tafadzwa Mbwachena of Ruvengo Maboke and Partners argued that she was not part of the syndicate.

Mbwachena told magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana that Muchekeza only provided space for storage of the cables after being asked by the key suspect.

Muchekeza appeared in court last week on Wednesday and was remanded to 4 June 2022.

The State led by Tarisai Muvengi is opposing bail arguing that the charges faced by the four are serious and they could abscond if granted bail.

However, Mbwachena argued that Muchekeza was unlikely to abscond as she was gainfully employed as a teacher.

He also submitted that his client owns a house at number 16205 Gwara Street, Runyararo West and therefore has more to lose if she absconds.

Muchekeza’s co-accused are Fanuel Moyo, Kenneth Makotose and Bernad Mufanebadza.

Muvengi told the court that on 22 May 2022, police received a tip-off that the alleged syndicate was involved in copper theft.

Following investigations, police found the accused persons loading cables in a Toyota Honda Fit parked outside Muchekeza’s house.

Mbwachena is also representing the other three suspects and he made bail arguments for Moyo and Makotose and will make representations for Mufanebadza at a later stage.

Mbwachena submitted that Makotose, who is a taxi driver did not know anything about the alleged theft.

He said Makotose was only asked by Mufanebadza to provide transport for undisclosed luggage.

He further argued that Moyo who is employed as a security guard by Shynetime was called by Mufanebadza to assist in carrying the heavy sacks.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...