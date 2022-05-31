Woman Attempts To Kill Hubby’s Lover

A-18 year old woman today appeared before Harare magistrates Yeukai Dzuda facing allegations of attempting to murder her husband’s lover Nomsa Kubikira.

Patricia Gwanyamwanya allegedly attempted to murder her husband’s lover after discovering the illicit affair. She was remanded in custody to June 16 for trial date.

Allegations were that on May 28 this year at Jecha in Epworth, the accused poured boiling cooking oil on her husband’ s lover Kubikira after she discovered that she was in a relationship with her husband.

Kubikira sustained serious injuries on her body and was admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical attention.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted. – NewsDay Zimbabwe

