Woman Borrows Baby From Friend To Claim Maintenance From Hubby

Spread the love

A woman from Gweru’s Senga suburb allegedly borrowed a baby from her friend, which she used to claim US$1 800 from her ex-husband.

Naume Chitsa of Nehosho area in Senga suburb in Gweru has since appeared before Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube facing one count of fraud.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to 15 June on free bail.

Chitsa allegedly borrowed a baby boy from a friend and lied that her ex-husband Kevin Dube was the father. Dube paid US$1 800 for the child’s upkeep.

Prosecuting, Thando Sibangani Dube said that on 19 April 2018, Dube and Chitsa got married for about a month and separated over the issue of pregnancy.

At the end of January 2019, Chitsa advised Dube that she had given birth to a baby boy and he should come to see his child.

It was further alleged that from that day onwards Dube was supporting the baby financially. Dube, however, was doubting the paternity of the child.

In April 2022, Dube allegedly phoned his mother and asked her to meet with Chitsa so that she could have an opportunity to see her grandchild.

The court heard that after seeing the baby, Dube’s mother advised him to take the child for DNA tests if he wanted to be sure he was the father.

Dube then stopped giving financial support to Chitsa, prompting his ex-wife to approach the Civil Courts for a maintenance payment.

Dube was summoned to appear in court as a respondent for maintenance but before the trial date arrived, he was tipped off that he was not the biological father of the child.

The court heard that Dube received a phone call from one Confidence Chikamhi who is Chitsa’s friend who advised him that he had been misled into believing that he had a son with her.

Chikamhi told Dube that the child used to claim maintenance by Chitsa was hers. Chitsa and Dube met in court on 5 May.

Chitsa brought the child to court and Chikamhi was called as a witness. The child went to Chikamhi who told the court that she was the mother of the child.

Chitsa was arrested and the matter was transferred to the criminal courts for prosecution.

-Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...