By- The High Court this week interdicted Local Government Minister July Moyo from suspending the Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.

This means that Mafume, who is senior member of the Nelson Chamisa led CCC should return and take charge of the Town House.

Justice Joseph Mafusire made the order Tuesday when he said Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo should forthwith stop interfering with Mafume’s work at Town House.

Moyo has suspended Mafume several times as a councillor on allegations of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, and willful violation of the law.

He has also, on several occasions, replaced Mafume with Stewart Mutizwa of the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Justice Mafusire has ordered Moyo not to suspend Mafume again on the same or similar allegations as in his letters of suspension of December 2020, January 2021, September 2021, and December 2021.

The judge also ruled that the decision to suspend Mafume is a nullity and set it aside.

Mafume was represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of ZLHR, who in January filed an application for review of Moyo’s decision to suspend him as Ward 17 Councillor.

