Cold Spell To Continue Until Saturday

Spread the love

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of a cold front which is expected to move across Zimbabwe from today up to Saturday, with Bulawayo set to record a low of 6 degrees Celsius today.

Principal meteorologist James Ngoma said people must keep warm as temperatures will be cold, windy and cloudy until Saturday.

He added that the cold weather is expected to become more severe in the coming three weeks.

Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and parts of Manicaland provinces are expected to experience severe cold weather.

-Star FM

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...