Fresh Details On Zim Plane Crash

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a plane crash that occurred in Harare on Tuesday, 31 May 2022.

Police said a 52-year-old foreign national died when his one-seater maroon aircraft crashed at Charles Prince Airport. ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms the death of a foreign national (52) in a plane crash that occurred on 31/05/22 at Charles Prince Airport in Harare, where a one-seater maroon aircraft, ZUXAX crashed.

The pilot was doing rehearsals in preparation for an Air Rally competition in South Africa scheduled for 01/06/21 and was coming from Kenya where another Air Rally competition was held on 28/05/22.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nils Flaatten of the Marksmen Aerobatic Team confirmed the accident. Said Flaatten:

It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi, where the team had performed a successful aerobatic formation display at the Kenyan Défense Force (KDF) Museum Airshow, held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

The MARKSMEN AEROBATIC TEAM is devastated and we are currently working with the Zimbabwean authorities.

