Harare Man Hauled To Court Over School Robbery

By A Correspondent- A 46 year old Harare man has appeared in court after he allegedly robbed a school in Waterfalls of US$120 000.

The suspect, Goodwell Mapininga, appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with robbery and money laundering.

He allegedly attacked a security guard who was manning the school premises before breaking into the cash office.

Mapininga was investigated after he started living a lavish lifestyle. He went on a spending spree, buying motor vehicles allegedly from the proceeds of crime.

In another armed robbery case, three suspects allegedly pounced on a Chitungwiza family and got away with US$44 000.

Rashid Adam Chipanga (29), Joseph Makoni (27) and 34-year-old Tawanda Gau appeared in court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, police in Marondera are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 30 May 2022 at Ruvimbo location, Marondera, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) posted on Twitter.

Police said the complainant (44) was using a Honda Fit vehicle, AEG 3554 as a taxi and was hired from Marondera Bus terminus to Ruvimbo location by one of the suspects.

Upon arrival at Ruvimbo, two other suspects joined the first suspect and attacked the complainant with iron bars before putting him in the boot.

The suspects stole the vehicle, clothes, cellphone and US$100 cash before dumping the complainant at March Farm in Marondera.

