1/2 On 31/05/22, Police in Chiredzi arrested Albert Sibanda (24) for theft of a Honda Fit vehicle.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 1, 2022
2/2 The suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle, drove away the complainant’s vehicle, after the complainant had stopped to pick two females at Village 10 Chipimbi bus stop in Chiredzi. The complainant had left the key on the ignition.
