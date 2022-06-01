Is Salah Staying At Anfield ?

Spread the love

Mohamed Salah could join one of Liverpool’s rivals in the English Premier League if he fails to agree to new terms at Anfield.

The Egyptian winger has a year left on his contract with the Reds and talks for a new deal have slowed in the past months.

The last meeting between the two parties happened in December when the EPL club made their latest offer which was rejected by the player’s representatives.

Despite the negotiations stalling at the moment, Salah has committed to Jurgen Klopp’s side for the 2022-23 campaign but the 29-year-old’s future beyond that date is uncertain.

According to The Athletic, the Egypt international would rather remain in the EPL than move overseas when his deal at Anfield expires – putting Liverpool’s rivals on red alert.

The publication further claims that EPL golden boot winner, however, is open to signing a two-year extension and is not after the security of a four-year deal.

Salah is believed to be happy at Liverpool and the club position has never changed in that they want to retain him.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...