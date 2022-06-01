“Magistrates Courts Captured”: Chief Ndiweni

By A Correspondent- Chief Nhalanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni has lamented a captured judiciary which he said is now more of a political player in Zimbabwean politics because of its conduct against political opponents.

In a tweet Wednesday, Chief Ndiweni accused the magistrates courts of meddling in politics by detaining MRP members in custody for defending their party leader despite the High Court granting them bail.

He said:

“The magistrates courts have been and are political. There are Nine members of MRP in jail this morning for defending their party Leader Mqondisi Moyo. Yet these nine had been given bail by the High Court before for this matter. Now a Magistrate remands them into custody.

