Mnangagwa Gone- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC is ready to form the next government, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa made the remarks in Kwekwe while addressing thousands of CCC supporters at the weekend.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF will not win the coming polls despite attempts to rig the outcome of the plebiscite.

“What I want to tell you today is that Zanu PF is gone, Mr Mnangagwa is gone. Come 2023, we will be the ruling party while ZANU PF will be the opposition.

Everywhere we are going in the country, people are speaking about change.

We will defeat Mr Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party in 2023.

Change is on the horizon and the country is ready for change.

All citizens are saying I must take the reigns of power. The students, ordinary citizens, and the army are saying the same.

The army is prepared to ditch Mnangagwa in the coming elections.

If we are to have an election today, I will have more support from the army than Mnangagwa.

We are preparing for the next government,” said President Chamisa.

