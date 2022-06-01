Citizens are not safe as long as @edmnangagwa is at helm of state power. Yesterday it was Itai Dzamara, then @ceechimbiri2, @JoanaMamombe & @MarovaNetsai. Today it's Moreblessing Ali. Tomorrow is any other citizen. The only way to end this is to remove Mnangagwa! pic.twitter.com/2bAqbat1Iq