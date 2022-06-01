Police Investigate Yoghurt Licking Cop

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has instituted investigations after a video of a police officer eating something like yoghurt that had spilled onto the ground went viral.

ZRP says it hopes to identify the culprit and take appropriate action.

ZRP says:

The ZRP has noted with concern a video of a person dressed in police uniform circulating on the social media.

The person is seen squatting on the road while eating a white substance that has fallen to the ground.

The person later stands up and staggers around with yet to be identified member of the public recording and passing comments.

The person is appearing to be drunk.

The Police are conducting investigations into the matter with a view of identifying the culprit & taking action.

