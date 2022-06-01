Robbers Hit Bulawayo Shop

By- Two armed robbers have pounced on a local Bulawayo shop and got away with over US$13 000 and R8 000.

The robbers hit Hamara fruit and vegetable supermarket located along Fife street between 3rd and 4th avenue in Bulawayo.

The incident occurred around 9 AM on Monday, 30 May 2022.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the total value of cash taken was US$ 13 242, R8 892, and ZWL$5 840.

ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the two suspects entered the supermarket armed with pistols and ordered everyone to lie down on the ground.

He said the suspects grabbed an employee and pointed a gun at his head and demanded money.

The employee led the suspects to an office where they kept the money and ordered the safe to be opened. Said Inspector Ncube:

The complainant two complied and gave them cash amounting to over US$11000 plus over R6000 and over ZW$5000.

They proceeded to another office where there was a safe and ordered complainant two to open the safe and she complied and took US$210.

Insp Ncube said the suspects started kicking another employee on his belly, demanding keys to the manager’s safe.

Another employee was forced to open the safe but it was empty. Added Inspector Ncube:

The accused persons then went back to the tills where they collected more cash from the three tills amounting to US$1 150 and R2 000 and left the scene.

The employees later filed a report at ZRP, Bulawayo Central, and the police attended the scene.

Meanwhile, Inspector Ncube exhorted businesses not to keep large sums of money on their premises.

He also commended the four employees for complying with the armed robbers’ instructions as this prevented the loss of lives.

