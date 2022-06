WATCH: Auxillia Mnangagwa Screams 21 Times, “Don’t Curse Me Chikanza”

The Zanu PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia pleaded repeatedly for 21 times in the space of 14 minutes, asking not to be cursed. This was during her interview with Simba Chikanza 2 weeks ago. She used the same phrases she once used before a soldier she believes could end her life one day. WATCH THE FOOTAGE BELOW (from 1:14:00)

More than 21 times in under 14min, Auxillia Mnangagwa pleads: "don't curse me Chikanza, don't curse me" pic.twitter.com/wIhd1vRgIP — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 1, 2022

