BREAKING: Embarrassed Mnangagwa Fires Deputy Minister

By Farai D Hove | The ZANU PF leader having promoted armed robbers to top security and business postings, is a stranger to accountabilities, but pressure over the allegations of fertiliser theft against his Deputy Agriculture Minister Douglas Karoro, has led him to fire the govt officer.

Mnangagwa has with immediate effect, removed Douglas Karoro (MP) over theft of fertiliser.

Chief Sec to the President And Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said Minister Karoro has been removed for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect, removed Deputy Agriculture Minister Douglas Karoro (MP) over theft of fertiliser.

Chief Sec to the President And Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said Minister Karoro has been removed for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister.

