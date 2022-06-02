BREAKING…….Unforgiving Mnangagwa Purges Remaining Mujuru Top Aide

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has fired the former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s aide.

Mnangagwa Wednesday fired Munesu Munodawafa from being the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and replaced him by Raphael Tayerera Faranisi.

Mr Munodawafa served as the former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s principal director for more than ten years.

In a statement Wednesday, Misheck Sibanda, Mnangagwa’s chief secretary, said Munodawafa would be reassigned elsewhere.

Mnangagwa and Mujuru ran competing factions fighting to take over power from Robert Mugabe during the tenure of the country’s long time ruler.

Mnangagwa faction prevailed after the controversial death of Joice’s husband, General Solomon Mujuru, in an inferno.

General Mujuru was a Zanu PF kingmaker and could approach Mugabe and challenge his political decisions.

For this reason, many still suspect that Mnangagwa killed Mujuru to weaken Joice’s political powers.

