Confirmed: Pogba Leaving Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that midfielder Pual Pogba is leaving the club after the expiry of his contract.

The Frenchman joined United for a then world record fee of £89 million from Italian giants Juventus, in 2016.

United confirmed his departure through a statement which reads: “The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.”

Juventus are believed to be favorites to sign the midfielder.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

