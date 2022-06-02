Masvingo Cop Up For Stealing Lotion

Spread the love

By- A female Masvingo police officer has been arrested for stealing body lotion and hair products from a local OK Zimbabwe supermarket.

A police memo said the total value of stolen goods is ZWL $10 555-00 and all were recovered.

Reads the memo:

MEMO : 970/2022

DATED : 29 MAY 2022

SUBJECT :

THEFT INVOLVING MEMBER OF THE POLICE SERVICE [ZRP MASVINGO CENTRAL]

INFORMANT

NAME

: TOZVIREVA SANNIWELL

NR : 77-067594-Y-83

SEX : MALE

AGE : 36

RES ADD : 503 VAROZVI STREET, MUCHEKE A, MASVINGO.

BUS ADD : OK SUPERMARKET, MASVINGO.

ACCUSED

NAME :

MOYO PRECIOUS

F/N : 993465 J

RANK : CONSTABLE

NR : 03-157919-K-03

SEX : FEMALE

AGE : 28 YEARS

RES ADD : 2243 HILLSIDE, MAJANGE, MASVINGO.

BUS ADD : ZRP CHIKATO, MASVINGO.

DATE : 26 MAY 2022

TIME : 1300 HOURS

CIRCUMSTANCES

On 26 May 2022 and at around 1300 hours, the accused person entered Ok Supermarket, Masvingo, took 60 mls of Nivea cream, 100 mls of dark and lovely, a pencil sharpener and hides them in her handbag. The accused person left the supermarket at around 1330 hours without paying for goods. The informant who is a CCTV operator noticed that the accused had stolen the goods after she had already left.

2. On the same day at around 1730 hours, the accused person entered Ok Supermarket again and took 31 grams gamucho gums. 02 x queen cakes, 01 x long doughnut. 05 x 50 grams farm style tomato paste, 01 x body spritzer, 07 x tinned fish and hides them in her handbag.

3. The informant was monitoring the accused person’s movements from the time she entered the supermarket. The accused passed all till points without paying for the goods and was stopped by a security guard at the exit point. She was searched and found in possession of goods which were in her handbag without proof of payment and she was arrested.

4. Total value of stolen goods is ZWL $10 555-00 and all was recovered.

5. A report was made at ZRP Masvingo Central and scene was attended. Accused was arrested and detained.

6. ZRP Masvingo Central RRB number 5050823 refers.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...