Mnangagwa Hunts Down Mugabe, Mujuru & Chiwenga Associates

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa is hunting down all government officials who had close links with the former President Robert Mugabe and former Vice President Joice Mujuru, Zimeye.com has learnt.

Sources within Mnangagwa’s government said ED was confident that Mugabe and Mujuru associates were now working with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to topple him.

They said the firing on Wednesday of Munesu Munodawafa from being the Ministry Tourism permanent secretary position was only the beginning of more such purges ahead.

Raphael Tayerera Faranisi replaced Munodawafa.

Mr Munodawafa served as the former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s principal director for more than ten years.

In a statement Wednesday, Misheck Sibanda, Mnangagwa’s chief secretary, did not disclose reasons for dumping Munodawafa.

He only said the former Mujuru’s long-serving official would be reassigned elsewhere.

Mnangagwa and Mujuru ran competing factions fighting to take over power from Robert Mugabe during the tenure of the country’s long time ruler.

Mnangagwa faction prevailed after the controversial death of Joice’s husband, General Solomon Mujuru, in an inferno in August 2011.

General Mujuru was a Zanu PF kingmaker and could approach Mugabe and challenge his political decisions.

For this reason, many still suspect that Mnangagwa killed Mujuru to weaken Joice’s political powers.

