Police Statement On “Cop Licking Ice-cream”

The ZRP has noted with concern a video of a person dressed in a police uniform circulating on social media.

The person is seen squatting on the road while eating a white substance that has fallen to the ground.

The person later stands up and staggers around with yet to be identified members of the public recording and passing comments. The person is appearing to be drunk.

The Police are conducting investigations into the matter with a view to identifying the culprit and taking action.- ZRP

