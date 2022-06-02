ZimEye
Violence against defenseless citizens, esp women, is a crime against humanity.Enforced disappearance is a serious crime and police ought to be prompt,thorough & professional with the investigation.Police must just do enough & more!Citizens;an injury to one is an injury to all! pic.twitter.com/P1VWsO1qWd— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 2, 2022
