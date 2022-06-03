ZimEye
Harare Mayor @JMafume yesterday took leadership by announcing the decision of the city's CCC led councillors who resolved to cancel the Pomona Waste To Energy Contract granted the 'armed robber' listing, Mr Delish Nguwaya's so called Netherlands based, Geogenix BV company. pic.twitter.com/4hlurlDbPc
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 3, 2022
Harare Mayor @JMafume yesterday took leadership by announcing the decision of the city's CCC led councillors who resolved to cancel the Pomona Waste To Energy Contract granted the 'armed robber' listing, Mr Delish Nguwaya's so called Netherlands based, Geogenix BV company. pic.twitter.com/4hlurlDbPc
Harare Mayor @JMafume yesterday took leadership by announcing the decision of the city's CCC led councillors who resolved to cancel the Pomona Waste To Energy Contract granted the 'armed robber' listing, Mr Delish Nguwaya's so called Netherlands based, Geogenix BV company.— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 3, 2022
Harare Mayor @JMafume yesterday took leadership by announcing the decision of the city's CCC led councillors who resolved to cancel the Pomona Waste To Energy Contract granted the 'armed robber' listing, Mr Delish Nguwaya's so called Netherlands based, Geogenix BV company.