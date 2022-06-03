Biti Exposes Mnangagwa Dismal Failure

Today the people’s MP Hon Tendai Laxton Biti with some residents spend the day cleaning up Kamfinsa shopping center & removing garbage . Over the years we have analyzed economies & written countless , State of the Economy Addresses or State of the State Reports. – Tendai Biti Campaign

Truth is the true state of the State , lies in the garbage . The garbage is the true measure of State Failure or buoyancy. You can’t rig dump the site .

The mountains of garbage in this once pristine neighborhood is shocking .

Next week we’re cleaning Chisipite shopping centre.

Fellow Citizens together we can make Harare East #Great again.

