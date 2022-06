Chamisa Euphoria Grips Zimbabwe

By- CCC supporters continue to devise new ways of showing their increased support for the Nelson Chamisa led the opposition.

They have inscribed bicycles with Chamisa’s face, name and #Ngaapindehakemukomana images.

Commenting on these creative images that have gone viral on social media, Chamisa said the change was inevitable.

It’s a Citizen Movement…It’s organic. This cyclist says it all! pic.twitter.com/9VQXyhHEpS — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 1, 2022

