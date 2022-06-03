Freedom At Last For President Chamisa Supporters

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s supporters who were jailed in 2019 have been released from prison.

This was said by Marondera Central MP, Hon Caston Matewu.

See statement below:

Update on the CCCSIX Champions from Hon Caston Matewu

Evening Champions

I am happy to inform you that the Marondera 5 who were arrested during the Jan 2019 Demos were released yesterday after spending 3 years I prison for a crime they did not commit.

They are relieved to be out and are grateful to all those who went to see them and contributed to thier welfare. They also gave me an assurance that they will work hard for President Chamisa to be in State House next year.

I will be meeting them tomorrow.

St. Thomas Prison

Tinashe Bwanaisa

Rakeshi Marufu

Collin Faison

Tafara Mafunde

Trust Nyamado

God bless you

Hon Caston Matewu MP Marondera Central

