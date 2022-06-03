Kaizer Chiefs Lose Another Star Player

Spread the love

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that forward Dumisani Zuma has left the club.

The attacking midfielder’s departure comes after the Soweto giants decided to release him from his contract due to his disciplinary issues.

A statement by Chiefs reads: “Attacking midfielder Dumsani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the Club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract.

“This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority. The 27-year-old only featured three times in 2021/22 for Chiefs.

“Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended. Over five seasons, he played 100 matches (25 starts + 75 subs) and scored 13 goals.”

Zuma becomes the latest player to leave the club during this off-season period.

Amakhosi have since parted ways with Samir Nurković, who is ending his three-year stay at Naturena.

Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June and will not be offered new deals.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso, Zambian striker Lazalous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus complete the list of released players.

The Soweto giants have also put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The club will listen to offers from other interested teams.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...