Mamombe Exposes Police Witness
3 June 2022
By-CCC youth leaders and Harare West MP, Joanna Mamombe and Cicilia Chimbiri were back in court Friday, where they exposed a police officer for lying.
Posing on social media, CCC said Mamombe and Chimbiri are true heroines:
Our Change champions are back in court again for the trial of publishing falsehoods. Witness number 3, a police officer, in Witness stand says he was also manning the show ground roadblock on 13 May 2020.
🟡Our Change champions are back in court again for the trial of publishing falsehoods. Witness number 3, a police officer, in Witness stand says he was also manning the show ground roadblock on 13 May 2020. @JoanaMamombe @ceechimbiri2 pic.twitter.com/yZFMVXFVL0— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 3, 2022