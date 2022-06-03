Mamombe Exposes Police Witness

Spread the love

By-CCC youth leaders and Harare West MP, Joanna Mamombe and Cicilia Chimbiri were back in court Friday, where they exposed a police officer for lying.

Posing on social media, CCC said Mamombe and Chimbiri are true heroines:

Our Change champions are back in court again for the trial of publishing falsehoods. Witness number 3, a police officer, in Witness stand says he was also manning the show ground roadblock on 13 May 2020.

🟡Our Change champions are back in court again for the trial of publishing falsehoods. Witness number 3, a police officer, in Witness stand says he was also manning the show ground roadblock on 13 May 2020. @JoanaMamombe @ceechimbiri2 pic.twitter.com/yZFMVXFVL0 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 3, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...