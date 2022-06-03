Mnangagwa Can’t Arrest Change
Tinashe Sambiri| A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party, John Mupanduki, has been acquitted of a charge of making a false abduction report.
Mupanduki was acquitted by Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima who described the State case as weak and inconsistent.
Mupanduki was arrested for ” making a false abduction report.
Advocate Martin Mureri represented Mupanduki.
Mupanduki said in a brief statement: ” We are celebrating victory over Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dictatorship. Mr Mnangangwa cannot arrest change.”