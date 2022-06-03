Mukanya Finds New Home In SA

Zimbabwean music legend Thomas Mapfumo has been given a piece of land to build a home by a South African chief.

The 76-year-old United States-based singer sent a message of gratitude to chief Livhuwani Matsila of Matsila village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo Province, South Africa, for offering him a piece of land.

“Mukanya”, as he is affectionately known, has resolved to relocate to South Africa, according to SABC News.

In his message to the South African traditional leader, Mapfumo, who has been vocal against the ZANU PF-led Government, said:

I thank you very much for the land you gave me and I feel honoured. I want to say thank you so much for making me part of your people really I appreciate it.

Chief Livhuwani Matsila said Mapfumo’s residence in his area will be a source of inspiration for young musicians. He said:

We felt that we should have a place of residence here at Matsila village just to honour him and his family for the contribution he has made to promoting African culture and music.

His international exposure will surely benefit our young ones in terms of participating in culture and music, his status internationally is a symbol that Africa can achieve greater objectives.

Mapfumo has been living in Canada and the United States after his relationship with the ZANU PF-led Government turned sour.- SABC News

