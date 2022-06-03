Salah Speaks On Champions League Defeat

Spread the love

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has broken silence on the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris last week.

All eyes were on the Egyptian winger at the Stade de France after he had claimed Jurgen Klopp’s men wanted ‘revenge’, following their defeat to Los Blancos in the 2018 final in Kiev.

Despite Liverpool having more chances to score, it was Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, whose solitary goal just before the hour mark decided the game and Salah admitted the result hurt them.

“I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end, we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

Salah’s comments before the game have come under scrutiny from France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who reckons the former Roma man should have done the talking on the pitch instead.

“I always say something: don’t talk before a final. When you speak before a final, you have to win it,” Henry said on BT Sport.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...