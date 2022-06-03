Your Chance To Help Hot LongJohn

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimbabwe’s iconic stand up comedian JohnLong needs urgent help so he can start paid work in the US where he is currently touring.

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, has so far won several trophies in less than 2 months of jetting into the US.

A TV station recently approached him for a contract but he could not take it up due to visa restrictions, it has emerged.

LongJohn reveals how people can help him continue serving the nation, saying:

Hey Guys

I Need your help to make this dream a reality, we need to raise about $1100 before mid June so that I can start this process before it’s too late You can help by Donating or Sharing this link

Thank you so much “T`

