ZRP Investigates Human Body Parts Trafficking

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said the force is investigating possible trafficking of human body parts, following reports that people are selling their toes in exchange for riches to people who use them for ritual purposes.

There have been reports on social media suggesting that some members of the public were selling their toes in exchange for cars such as Toyota Hilux GD6s.

Unverified screenshots spreading around on WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook suggest that some sell their toes for as much as US$40 000 for the big toe, US$25 000 for the middle toe and US$10 000 for the tiny toe.

Bongani Ndlovu, a Zimpapers reporter cites police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi as saying investigations were already underway. Nyathi said:

Police are conducting investigations and we shall issue a comprehensive report in due course. The public must do things according to the laws of the country, especially when it comes to human body parts. That is why we are saying as the police we are monitoring the situation. The laws of the country are very clear, when it comes to the issue of health and body parts, in terms of movement. The selling of human body parts in the country is illegal, whether people are advertising, soliciting, offering in terms of the country’s law as espoused by the Criminal Law and Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23 is very clear. Even the Constitution of the country is very clear in terms of human safety. Whoever is advertising or soliciting for human body parts for various reasons, they should be careful because they risk being arrested.

The President of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association Mr George Kandiero told The Chronicle that they were disturbed by reports saying they tarnish the image of traditional practitioners.

He added that the practice, known as kuchekeresa locally, has always been there and has negative effects on the whole family and many generations to come hence the need for members of the public to avoid such practices

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...