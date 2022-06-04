Bread Prices To Humble Mnangagwa

By-The rising prices of essential commodities will force the public to revolt against Emerson Mnangagwa.

The prices of sugar, cooking oil and bread have been rising with no hope of normalising.

Commenting on these incredible prices, former MDC legislator, Mavellous Khumalo said Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF must go.

Posted Khumalo:

Effects of defective policies, rampant corruption and the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy/Coup.

‘Kana mokwidza mitengo yezvinonaka mundisiirewo chingwa chevana vangu’ Simon Chimbetu

