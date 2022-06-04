July Moyo Plots To Overthrow Mnangagwa

By- Outspoken Norton lawmaker Temba Mliswa has said that he had in good authority that Local Government Minister July Moyo was planning to overthrow Emerson Mnangagwa.

July Moyo, is Mnangagwa’s family friend and personal advisor.

Close Mnangagwa associates claim that July Moyo knows ED’s private secrets, including his (Mnangagwa) extra-marital affairs and out of wedlock children.

This is why July Moyo, they say, had been relegated by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Mliswa claimed that July Moyo was staging side shows to discredit Mnangagwa so that Zanu PF shuns him.

Posted Mliswa:

Besides corruption, July Moyo is at the centre of a conspiratorial plan to usurp Pres Mnangagwa from power. As we get into the second half of the year, it won’t be a surprise to see strange events unfolding as he seeks to cement his dreams of power.



