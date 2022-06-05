Bayern Munich, PSG Target Mane

Sadio Mane has said that he will do what the people of Senegal want when deciding about his future.

Mane has twelve months left on his Liverpool contract and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the forward on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old had promised he would reveal on his next after the Champions League final which the Reds lost 1-0 to Real Madrid last weekend.

The winger has now broken his silence, giving the clearest indication yet that his days in a Liverpool shirt are numbered.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with Senegal on Friday, Mane was asked for his response to a poll about his future, and he said: “Like everyone else, I’m on social media and I see the comments. Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool?

“I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we’ll see this together.”

Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on his situation.

However, any interested club will have to pay around £42.5m for Mane’s services next season as Liverpool have attached a slightly higher price tag than the £35m initially touted.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

