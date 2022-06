Breaking: CCC VP Karenyi- Kore Escapes Head-on Crash



CCC Masvingo Yth Assembly

@CCCMasvngoYth

Our Change Champion

@KarenyiKore

escaped death by a flicker today on her way from Bikita South where we had a robust program in the whole constituency yesterday. The vehicle had 2 hit the beast to avoid a headon. She is however safe . Glory be unto God

@nelsonchamisa

@daddyhope

