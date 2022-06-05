Businessman Nabbed For Attempted Murder

By A Correspondent- A Chipinge businessman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he severely assaulted and injured a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer who allegedly dated one of his eight wives.

Edmore Mwoyongewenyu (42) popularly known as Doda was arrested last Thursday for assaulting Shepherd Makwenjere (22), a soldier.

Mwoyongewenyu allegedly pointed a pistol at Makwenjere and had him handcuffed and his legs tied before unleashing 10 hired thugs on the soldier.

The businessman reportedly hired 10 hired men armed with iron bars and batons who severely assaulted Makwenjere, who is stationed at the Zimbabwe National Army 1.2 Battalion in Hwange.

Makwenjere is admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare where he is in a serious condition.

Mwoyongewenyu has more than eight wives including Naume Makuyana (20) who was allegedly dating Makwenjere.

The businessman, who reportedly owns a fleet of trendy cars and several upmarket houses in Chipinge, is also married to Makuyana’s elder sister Evidence (23).

Allegations are that on 28 May 2022, at around 6 PM Makwenjere of House number 4180 Gaza E Chipinge proceeded to Doda’s homestead to see Naume who had invited him over the phone.

Makwenjere met Makuyana outside the house and was led into the bedroom.

A few minutes later, Doda entered the bedroom in the company of Mapuranga and Mazuku.

It was further alleged that Doda was armed with a pistol while the rest were armed with iron bars, a baton, handcuffs and a sjambok.

Doda allegedly pointed a pistol at Makwenjere and instructed him to lie down while Mazuku handcuffed him.

They also used a rope to tie Makwenjere’s hands and legs. They also tied him to some logs and then severely assaulted him.

It is alleged that the suspects assaulted the complainant for two hours. Doda is also alleged to have added salt to the fresh wounds on the complainant’s back and buttocks.

A ZNA Infantry Battalion vehicle later came and collected Makwenjere and ferried him to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Makuyana’s brother, Artwel Makuyana told Chipinge Times that Doda is married to his two sisters, Evidence (23) and Naume. He said:

Doda is married to my two sisters Evidence and Naume. Evidence has been married for seven years now and Naume got married in 2018.

